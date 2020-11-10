50 Criminals Held, Narcotics, Weapons Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 50 criminals, including three proclaimed offenders, from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.
According to a police spokesperson, the police arrested 14 drug traffickers and recovered 8 Kg heroin, 3.
6 Kg hashish and 152 litres of liquor.
The police also arrested 14 gamblers with Rs 10,910. Similarly, the police arrested 19weapon holders and recovered 13 pistols, a gun, a rifle and rounds.