50 criminals held, narcotics, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 50 criminals, including three proclaimed offenders, from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

According to a police spokesperson, the police arrested 14 drug traffickers and recovered 8 Kg heroin, 3.

6 Kg hashish and 152 litres of liquor.

The police also arrested 14 gamblers with Rs 10,910. Similarly, the police arrested 19weapon holders and recovered 13 pistols, a gun, a rifle and rounds.