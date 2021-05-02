UrduPoint.com
50 Deaths, 1,707 New Cases Of Coronavirus Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :As many as 1,707 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab on Sunday while the pandemic claimed 50 more lives in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 8,550.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 304,889.

The P&SHD confirmed that 826 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,v 22 in Kasur, 26 in Sheikhupura, 7 in Nankana Sahib,99 in Rawalpindi,6 in Attock,3 in Jehlum,4 in Chakwal,26 in Gujranwala,12 in Hafizabad,15 in Mandi Bahauddin,25 in Sialkot,6 in Narowal,14 in Gujrat,69 in Faisalabad,6 in Toba Tek Singh,9 in Chineot,15 in Jhang,48 in Sargodha,3 in Mianwali,34 in Khoshab,12 in Bhakkar,195 in Multan,13 in Vehari,12 in Khanewal,9 in Lodharan,15 in Muzaffargarh,9 in Dera Ghazi Khan,25 in Layyah,3 in Rajanpur,12 in Rahimyar Khan,77 in Bahawalpur,10 Bahawalnagar,7 in Okara,5 in Pakpatan and 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 4,622,775 tests for COVID-19 so far while 250,033 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

