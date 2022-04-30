UrduPoint.com

50% Decrease In Load-shedding From May 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2022 | 11:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Power load-shedding will decrease by 50 per cent in most parts of the country from May 1 owing to addition of 2,000 MW into the system.

The load-shedding would further gradually decrease in most parts of the country except feeders of low recovery, a Power Ministry spokesperson said Saturday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had started fulfilling his promise, she added.

