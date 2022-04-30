50% decrease in load-shedding from May 1

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Power load-shedding will decrease by 50 per cent in most parts of the country from May 1 owing to addition of 2,000 MW into the system.

The load-shedding would further gradually decrease in most parts of the country except feeders of low recovery, a Power Ministry spokesperson said Saturday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had started fulfilling his promise, she added.