50 drug peddlers, bootleggers netted with 20 kg charras, 166 liters liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers arrested 50 accused besides recovering over 20 kg charras, 166 liters liquor and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rawalpindi district police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction during last 24 hours and rounded up 50 drug peddlers and bootleggers on recovery of over 20 kg charras and 166 liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.