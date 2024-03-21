50 Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Netted With 20 Kg Charras, 166 Liters Liquor
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers arrested 50 accused besides recovering over 20 kg charras, 166 liters liquor and other items from their possession.
A police spokesperson said that Rawalpindi district police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction during last 24 hours and rounded up 50 drug peddlers and bootleggers on recovery of over 20 kg charras and 166 liters liquor.
Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.
Recent Stories
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered
Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan
RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project
Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat
Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024
Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation
Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two drug peddlers, ten gamblers detained12 minutes ago
-
Govt College Qadir Pur Raan launches tree plantation drive22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three bike lifters with 10 motorcycles22 minutes ago
-
Nine Corona cases reported in KP22 minutes ago
-
8 held, 1724 gram drugs recovered in DI Khan22 minutes ago
-
Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered28 minutes ago
-
Youth can play significant role for restoring, protection of forests32 minutes ago
-
PTA conducts successful raid in Sahiwal against illegal SIM issuance32 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 107 kg drugs in six operations; arrests 10 accused32 minutes ago
-
IFA Ramzan Sweep: Rs 178,000 fine imposed, 350 kg defective material disposed of52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project52 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses sorrow over loss of lives in tragic coal mine incident1 hour ago