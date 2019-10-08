50 farmers booked over water theft in Faisalabad

Police booked 50 farmers on the charge of stealing irrigation water from Gogera Branch and Jhang Branch canals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Police booked 50 farmers on the charge of stealing irrigation water from Gogera Branch and Jhang Branch canals.

Police said on Tuesday that SDOs Irrigation Department Junaid Akbar, Ashaar Tariq and Riazul Hasan filed complaints that 50 farmers of chak no.

138-GB, 225-GB, 228-GB, 54-JB and 49-JB stole water from Gogera branch canal and Jhang branch canal by altering water channels and irrigated their lands and crops illegally.

Among the accused included-- Javaid, Ahmad Ali, Shakeel Ahmad, Boota, Sabir, Ali Ahmad, Bashir Ahmad, Rehmat Ali, Shaukat, Ishaq, Salamat, Nazeer Ahmad,Zaheer Ahmad etc.

Police registered separate cases.