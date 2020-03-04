50 FBR employees to retire in Multan in 2019-20

UrduPoint.com
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) : Around fifty employees of Regional Tax Office (RTO) Multan are set to retire in the fiscal year 2019-2020 prompting commissioner inland revenue to convey the situation regarding potential shortage of staff at RTO Multan to higher ups.

These employees have either opted for premature retirement or are set to retire in the fiscal year 2019-20 in RTO Multan, said an official on condition of anonymity.

Federal board of Revenue has also notified premature retirement of two officials including office superintendent Muhammad Aslam Sabir (BS-16), and assistant private secretary Abdul Qayyum (BS-16).

