50 fire tenders on way to Karachi: Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday said that 50 state of the art Fire Tenders of 7000 liters of water and foam capacity with two Water bowers were loaded on a ship to send to Karachi.

In a tweet, he said expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for this gift to Karachi.

He said arrival of 50 new fire tenders would improve the city's firefighting strength to prevent any untoward situation.