UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

50 Fire Tenders, Two Water Bowsers To Be Provided To Industrial Areas: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 09:20 PM

50 fire tenders, two water bowsers to be provided to industrial areas: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that 50 fire tenders and two water bowsers for industrial areas would be imported by December this year, total cost of the fire tenders and bowsers is up to Rs 2 billion.

The Sindh Governor said this while chaired a meeting of Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee (SILC) at Governor House here, said a statement.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail further said that fire tenders would be handed over to Karachi Industrial Area Associations.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of SILC including Provincial Assembly members Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Haleem Adil Sheikh.

They discussed the supply of fire tenders to industrial areas and also approved to issue fire tenders and water bowsers for the industrial areas of Karachi and other matters of mutual interests.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Fire Governor Water Provincial Assembly December (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar urges PM, Punjab govt to impose strict l ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan regrets Indian negative remarks regarding ..

22 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia condemns terrorist bombing of mosque ..

26 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,921 new cases of COVID-19

26 minutes ago

Former TV host Ayesha Sana booked in bogus cheque ..

35 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed values efforts of Russian, Germ ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.