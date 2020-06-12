50 fire tenders, two water bowsers to be provided to industrial areas: Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday said that 50 fire tenders and two water bowsers for industrial areas would be imported by December this year, total cost of the fire tenders and bowsers is up to Rs 2 billion.

The Sindh Governor said this while chaired a meeting of Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee (SILC) at Governor House here, said a statement.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail further said that fire tenders would be handed over to Karachi Industrial Area Associations.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of SILC including Provincial Assembly members Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Haleem Adil Sheikh.

They discussed the supply of fire tenders to industrial areas and also approved to issue fire tenders and water bowsers for the industrial areas of Karachi and other matters of mutual interests.