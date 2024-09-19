50 held over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The District Price Control Magistrates arrested 50 shopkeepers, sealed 19 outlets and booked two retailers for profiteering over the violation of price control act during the last week.

According to focal person Riaz Hussain Anjum here on Thursday, the price monitoring teams held overall 2,377 inspections in various markets and bazaars and took legal action against 419 profiteers.

They also imposed over Rs 2.9 million fine on 282 shopkeepers, in addition to taking action against 345 other shopkeepers for lack of displaying price lists in front of their outlets.