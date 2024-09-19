Open Menu

50 Held Over Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM

50 held over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The District Price Control Magistrates arrested 50 shopkeepers, sealed 19 outlets and booked two retailers for profiteering over the violation of price control act during the last week.

According to focal person Riaz Hussain Anjum here on Thursday, the price monitoring teams held overall 2,377 inspections in various markets and bazaars and took legal action against 419 profiteers.

They also imposed over Rs 2.9 million fine on 282 shopkeepers, in addition to taking action against 345 other shopkeepers for lack of displaying price lists in front of their outlets.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market Million

Recent Stories

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartph ..

Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..

11 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in Wha ..

Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp

17 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to drops political cases again ..

Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers

17 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter

19 hours ago
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, ..

Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends

19 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage

19 hours ago
 Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Da ..

Tickets available for Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup

19 hours ago
 The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent ci ..

The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..

24 hours ago
 The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and ..

The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..

1 day ago
 Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for ..

Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan