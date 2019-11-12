50 homes to get free seeds for kitchen gardening: RDA

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting of Agriculture Department Rawalpindi officers with Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza was held here on Tuesday. RDA Governor Body Member Muqarrab Khan, Director Agriculture Department Rawalpindi Sajjad Haider and other RDA and Agriculture Department Rawalpindi officers attended the meeting.

In meeting, the project of kitchen gardening was discussed that would be clustered in 50 homes in Rawalpindi.

The Chairman RDA said in 50 homes, stands and seeds will be freely distributed for kitchen gardening.

For this project, he directed the respondents to prepare the survey questions / answers till December 31.

He said for this purpose from January 1, 2020 training of fifty men and women will be started and on February 15, 2020 in these homes vegetables would be planted. He directed to provide four gardeners for this purpose.

He said due to use of chemicals in the fields most people get sick. Planting these vegetables in homes will benefit the common people, in fact they will get free vegetables and will be healthy, he added.