UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

50 Homes To Get Free Seeds For Kitchen Gardening: RDA

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 15 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:30 PM

50 homes to get free seeds for kitchen gardening: RDA

A meeting of Agriculture Department Rawalpindi officers with Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza was held here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting of Agriculture Department Rawalpindi officers with Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Mehmood Murtaza was held here on Tuesday. RDA Governor Body Member Muqarrab Khan, Director Agriculture Department Rawalpindi Sajjad Haider and other RDA and Agriculture Department Rawalpindi officers attended the meeting.

In meeting, the project of kitchen gardening was discussed that would be clustered in 50 homes in Rawalpindi.

The Chairman RDA said in 50 homes, stands and seeds will be freely distributed for kitchen gardening.

For this project, he directed the respondents to prepare the survey questions / answers till December 31.

He said for this purpose from January 1, 2020 training of fifty men and women will be started and on February 15, 2020 in these homes vegetables would be planted. He directed to provide four gardeners for this purpose.

He said due to use of chemicals in the fields most people get sick. Planting these vegetables in homes will benefit the common people, in fact they will get free vegetables and will be healthy, he added.

Related Topics

Governor Agriculture Rawalpindi January February December Women 2020 From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives first group of National ..

30 minutes ago

ADFD plays key role in supporting national economy ..

30 minutes ago

NPCC invests AED330 million for deepwater projects ..

45 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Rights of Future Generat ..

45 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding

60 minutes ago

World Tolerance Summit to give insights into toler ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.