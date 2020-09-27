50 illegal shops razed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 50 illegal shops were demolished during an anti encroachment operation conducted by the local administration at Mandar Street.

A spokesman said Sunday that Assistant Commissioner city Syed Ayub Bukhari supervised the anti enchroachment operation.

He said that heavy machinery was being used in collaboration with Civil Defense Department, Metropolitan Corporation, Police and other agencies.