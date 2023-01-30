PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :A powerful explosion, apparently a suicide attack, on worshipers at Malik Saad Shaheed police lines here on Monday injured at least 50 people including policemen during Zuhar prayer.

According to police and Spokesman of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar Muhammad Asim, 50 injured were brought to the hospital of which conditions of several were stated to be critical.

Over 70 worshipers were attending the Zuhar prayer at time of explosion, police said adding the explosion occurred in front row of the worshipers. The explosion was so powerful that the front portion of the mosque was razed to ground. Emergency has been imposed in the hospitals and doctors on leave were also called in for duty.

Malik Saeed shaheed police line was located in red zone adjacent to Civil Secretariat and near to Chief Minister and Governor Houses.