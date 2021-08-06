50 kanal land retrieved by police

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The police on Friday retrieved 50 kanal land worth millions of rupees from land grabbers.

The police said the accused, Dilawar and Rana Shoukat ,using fake documents had occupied the land of Zarina Bibi few years back at Qila Jeewan Singh,Cantonment.

Zarina Bibi put up an application to Anti Qabza Mafia Cell at the Capital City Police Headquarters Lahore against the accused.

A committee comprising the revenue department, Lahore Development Authority, Overseas Pakistani Commission, Registrar Cooperatives and Police checked documents of ownership and recommended action against the accused.

The Cantonment Division police retrieved the land from land grabbers and handed over itspossession to actual owner, Zarina Bibi.