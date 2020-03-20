(@FahadShabbir)

Police Keeping continue crack down against anti social elements have arrested more than ten drug smugglers including a constable and recovered more than 50 kg Charas from their possession

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Police Keeping continue crack down against anti social elements have arrested more than ten drug smugglers including a constable and recovered more than 50 kg Charas from their possession.

In the first attempt while foiling a smuggling attempt a police party headed by DSP Aslam Dogar on a tip of stopped a car No LED 3670 after chasing it and recovered 30 kg charas from the car and arrested three culprits which included Mudassir Ali(police constable of Attock Saddar Police Station) , Rehman Saeed and Zaman Ullah. Interestingly Police Constable Mudassar Ali was driving the car. As per the details given by police all the three drug pushers are part of an inter provincial smugglers gang which smuggles drugs to different parts of Punjab. DPO Attock Khalid Hamdani taking action has suspended the constable and has ordered an inquiry to dig out the facts that how a police constable became a part of this drug smugglers gang.

DPO Attock said that this shows that there are black sheep in police department and said that such black sheep will be brought to justice which are bringing bad name to this department. Beside this police from different parts of the Attock district arrested as many as 12 drug smugglers and recovered more than 20 kg charas from their possession. Cases under the act have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars.

Meanwhile DPO Attock has suspended SHO Pindigheb police station ASI Arif for allegedly taking Rs 20 thousand as bribe for allowing a family to hold Walima thus violating section 144. DPO Khalid Hamdani said that in the prevailing circumstances when Coronavirus is a great threat to precious lives and section 144 has been imposed, such violations can not be ignored.