50 Kg Chars Worth Rs160m Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2022 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Excise Police Karachi has claimed to have seized 50kg high quality Chars worth Rs160 million in an ongoing operation against drug dealers near Muslimabad Lyari Expressway on Tuesday.

A team consisting of Excise department officers Ahmed Yar Khoso and Syed Fayyaz Hussain Shah recovered 50 kg Chars from Muslimabad near Lyari Expressway.

The Chars was hidden in a fuel tank of Hino Truck bearing no TKW-948.

The value of the seized Chars is said to be Rs160 million in the international market.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

