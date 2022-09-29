UrduPoint.com

50 Kg Hashish Recovered, Nine Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 05:00 PM

50 kg hashish recovered, nine arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The police on Thursday recovered fifty kilogram hashish during search and strike operation started on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Police.

According to police, 50 kg hashish, 11.7 kg Ice, 2.

8 kg heroin and ten liters of liquor was recovered and nine persons were arrested during the last 24 hours.

The police also arrested 27 proclaimed offenders and recovered 12 rifles, 36 pistols and 490 cartridges from their possession.

The police also conducted security checks of 161 building during the search operation.

The police said that efforts would be continued to improve security conditions and clear area of elements involved in criminal activities.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan shows the light to Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan shows the light to Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ..

Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ensure cyber security: Tarar

58 minutes ago
 IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Av ..

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Avenfield case

1 hour ago
 Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to ..

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to flood victims: Ahsan

3 hours ago
 Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dolla ..

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

3 hours ago
 NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.