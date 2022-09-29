50 kg hashish recovered, nine arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The police on Thursday recovered fifty kilogram hashish during search and strike operation started on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General Police.

According to police, 50 kg hashish, 11.7 kg Ice, 2.

8 kg heroin and ten liters of liquor was recovered and nine persons were arrested during the last 24 hours.

The police also arrested 27 proclaimed offenders and recovered 12 rifles, 36 pistols and 490 cartridges from their possession.

The police also conducted security checks of 161 building during the search operation.

The police said that efforts would be continued to improve security conditions and clear area of elements involved in criminal activities.