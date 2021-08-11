50 lac people vaccinated against coronavirus in South Punjab so far

Over 50 lac people have been inoculated against COVID-19 in 11 districts of South Punjab so far out of total target of more than 20 million

A spokesperson for South Punjab health Secretariat, Assad Ullah informed on Wednesday that 222 Corona vaccination centres were working in the region besides six BLS laboratories with a capacity of conducting 3400 tests daily.

He stated that over one million tests have been conducted so far in these laboratories, adding that Secretary Health South Punjab, Amjal Bhatti directed CEOs of District Health Authorities of the region to expedite the vaccination to achieve cent per cent results.

He appealed people to get every adult vaccinated and not to pay heed to any propaganda about it, concluded the spokesperson.