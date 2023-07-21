Open Menu

50 Liters Of Adulterated Milk Discarded, 5 FIRs Registered

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2023 | 08:23 PM

50 liters of adulterated milk discarded, 5 FIRs registered

Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ali Sher Khan Friday sealed several shops, confiscated over 50 liters of milk and discarded on account of adulteration

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ali Sher Khan Friday sealed several shops, confiscated over 50 liters of milk and discarded on account of adulteration.

The action was taken following public complaints about the sale of sub-standard milk in local markets.

Some 15 shops were found violating official prices, samples were also collected from them, while five shopkeepers were found involved in milk adulteration, leading to the filing of FIRs against them.

Meanwhile, in another action, the teams of district administration removed the tinted glass from vehicles to ensure the protection and safe of the life and property of citizens.

The team, under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Abbottabad, Ali Sher Khan Khaleel accompanied by traffic police conducted vehicle inspections in the city.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Sale Market From

Recent Stories

Two Cases of West Nile Fever Registered in Russia ..

Two Cases of West Nile Fever Registered in Russia - Authorities

4 minutes ago
 Social Security hospitals opened for general publi ..

Social Security hospitals opened for general public, 120 more specialists to be ..

4 minutes ago
 Stocks mixed after tech drubbing

Stocks mixed after tech drubbing

4 minutes ago
 Digitalization of revenue records sought

Digitalization of revenue records sought

4 minutes ago
 Over 6000 cops to ensure foolproof security during ..

Over 6000 cops to ensure foolproof security during Muharram

21 minutes ago
 Germany's Birth Rate in 2022 Lowest Since 2013 - S ..

Germany's Birth Rate in 2022 Lowest Since 2013 - Statistical Office

21 minutes ago
Korea to establish IT Centre in Karachi: CG Yi Sun ..

Korea to establish IT Centre in Karachi: CG Yi Sungho

21 minutes ago
 Food Authority recovers 20000 liters fake beverage ..

Food Authority recovers 20000 liters fake beverages

21 minutes ago
 Over Rs. 72 billion disbursed among eight million ..

Over Rs. 72 billion disbursed among eight million beneficiaries under Benazir Ka ..

23 minutes ago
 SU and HBL ink MoU to digitize varsity's fee colle ..

SU and HBL ink MoU to digitize varsity's fee collection via one link

16 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

16 minutes ago
 Yerevan Accepts Proposal for Ministerial Meeting W ..

Yerevan Accepts Proposal for Ministerial Meeting With Azerbaijan, Russia in Mosc ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan