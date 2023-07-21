50 liters of adulterated milk discarded, 5 FIRs registered

Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ali Sher Khan Friday sealed several shops, confiscated over 50 liters of milk and discarded on account of adulteration

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ali Sher Khan Friday sealed several shops, confiscated over 50 liters of milk and discarded on account of adulteration.

The action was taken following public complaints about the sale of sub-standard milk in local markets.

Some 15 shops were found violating official prices, samples were also collected from them, while five shopkeepers were found involved in milk adulteration, leading to the filing of FIRs against them.

Meanwhile, in another action, the teams of district administration removed the tinted glass from vehicles to ensure the protection and safe of the life and property of citizens.

The team, under the supervision of Additional Commissioner Abbottabad, Ali Sher Khan Khaleel accompanied by traffic police conducted vehicle inspections in the city.