5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts, Abbottabad, parts of K-P

Abbottabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) A 5.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Abbottabad, parts of K-P on Wednesday.According to National Seismic monitoring centre, earthquake tremors were felt in Mansehra, Bonaire, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Swabi and its adjoining areas.

The intensity of earthquake was recorded as 5.0 on the Richter scale.The depth of earthquake was 18 kilometers while its epicenter was Battagram mountain range.Locals of the area came out of their houses in panic and started reciting Kalima Tayyiba.