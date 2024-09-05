Open Menu

5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Swat

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 struck District Swat, Lower Dir and surrounding areas on Thursday

According to a private news channel, people came out of houses and shops in fear and panic after the earthquake, reciting Kalma Tayyaba.

According to the seismological centre, the depth of the earthquake was 104 km, and the epicenter was the Hindu Kush mountain range.

