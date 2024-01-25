Open Menu

5.0-magnitude Quake Hits Central Mid-Atlantic Ridge

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 10:10 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Central Mid-Atlantic Ridge at 0236 GMT on Thursday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

