5.0 Magnitude Quake Jolts Parts Of Country

Sumaira FH 15 hours ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 10:10 AM

5.0 magnitude quake jolts parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :A 5.0 magnitude earthquake hit different parts of the country on Wednesday morning.

According to details, there were no reports of damages or injuries.

As per details, tremors were felt in Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Batgram, Mansehra and Abbottabad.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at the depth of 20 kilometer, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Center, a private news channel reported.

