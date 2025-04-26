Open Menu

5.0 Magnitude Quake Jolts Swat, Surrounding Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2025 | 07:50 PM

5.0 magnitude quake jolts Swat, surrounding areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck Swat and nearby areas on Saturday, rushing the residents out of their homes and offices in fear.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the quake originated at a depth of 130 kilometres, with its epicentre located in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, as reported a private news channel.

Officials confirmed that no casualties or significant damage were reported following the tremors.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

3 minutes ago
 Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

4 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

4 hours ago
 Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

4 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

7 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

8 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

20 hours ago
 Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Wate ..

Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..

20 hours ago
 DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments

20 hours ago
 DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakist ..

DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan