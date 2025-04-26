5.0 magnitude quake jolts Swat, surrounding areas

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck Swat and nearby areas on Saturday, rushing the residents out of their homes and offices in fear.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the quake originated at a depth of 130 kilometres, with its epicentre located in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, as reported a private news channel.

Officials confirmed that no casualties or significant damage were reported following the tremors.