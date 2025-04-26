5.0 Magnitude Quake Jolts Swat, Surrounding Areas
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck Swat and nearby areas on Saturday, rushing the residents out of their homes and offices in fear.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the quake originated at a depth of 130 kilometres, with its epicentre located in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, as reported a private news channel.
Officials confirmed that no casualties or significant damage were reported following the tremors.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
601 temporary structures removed2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan advancing on path to progress under PM Shehbaz Sharif: Sardar Yousuf2 minutes ago
-
DPO Dera conducts inspection of Police training school2 minutes ago
-
5.0 magnitude quake jolts Swat, surrounding areas2 minutes ago
-
Legal fraternity asked for bridging up climate gap through mediation, education12 minutes ago
-
FDA removes encroachments in Gulshan Colony12 minutes ago
-
World Veterinary Day observed in Faisalabad32 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on counterfeit cold drinks52 minutes ago
-
SSUET bears name of true beacon of light: HEC chairman1 hour ago
-
Pakistan hosts first ever AI Courtroom Integration Competition1 hour ago
-
Bogie of Allama Iqbal Express derails near Kotri1 hour ago
-
SBC issues final list of candidates for SHCBA Hyderabad1 hour ago