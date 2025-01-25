Open Menu

50 Markets, Roads Cleared Of Encroachments In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM

50 markets, roads cleared of encroachments in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Fifty markets and roads in all four tehsils of Sialkot district were cleared of encroachments this month so far, and action was being taken as per the timeline to clear 31 more markets.

According to the district government spokesperson, nine anti-encroachment squads had been formed under the supervision of assistant commissioners and chief officers of District Council, Municipal Corporation/Committees to carry out anti-encroachment operations. A total of 22 tractor trolleys, excavators and machinery are being used to demolish and remove encroachments by the staff of anti-encroachment, traffic police and district police.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial said that cases had been registered against four people for encroachment this month, a total fine of Rs.

307,000 was imposed and six properties were sealed. In addition, 161 trucks of goods were impounded and 726 items confiscated by the government.

The DC said that nine cart markets had been established to regulate the handcarts while work was underway on three more.

Deputy Commissioner said that 319 permanent encroachments have also been identified in Sialkot district, including shops and other structures, and so far 210 permanent encroachments have been demolished and 100 encroachments will be demolished in the next few days.

