50 Marriage Halls Fined For Violation Of One-dish Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

50 marriage halls fined for violation of one-dish policy

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Fifty marriage hall owners were fined and two of them were also arrested over violation of the Marriage Functions Act in Sargodha division.

According to a handout issued here on Friday, during an ongoing crackdown against marriage halls violating the Marriage Functions Act, the assistant commissioners of all tehsils of the division inspected 948 marriage halls this month.

They imposed a fine of Rs 1.66 million on 50 marriage hall owners for violation of one dish in four districts of the division while two marriage hall owners were also arrested.

Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that action against violators of the Marriage Functions Act had been accelerated in all four districts of the division.

