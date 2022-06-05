50 maund dead chicken recovered

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :District Administration foiled an attempt to supplying dead chicken in the district and recovered 50 maund dead chicken during a special operation launched here on Sunday.

Working on a tip off, the Assistant Commissioner Jahanian Muhammad Akmal raided at a village 135/10-R in premises of Thatha Sadiqabad police station and stopped two mini vans loaded with chicken.

The officer recovered 50 maund dead chicken from the vans which was going to be delivered at different food points of the district.

The assistant commissioner along with police team arrested nine outlaws from the spot and registered a case against them.

The officer directed livestock department to dispose off the dead chicken and said that the people involved in such illegal practices would be treated with iron hands.