50 Maunds Spurious Ghee Seized, Accused Held

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Bucheki post have arrested a ghee dealer and seized more than 50 maund spurious Desi ghee from his possession.

Police spokesman said on Friday that PHP police during patrolling witnessed a suspect vehicle and signaled it for stop for checking purpose near Bucheki post.

During search, the police recovered more than 50 maund spurious Desi ghee from the vehicle and arrested driver Zafar Ullah.

During initial interrogation, the accused told that he was carrying ghee to supply it in Lahore and he was using to deal this business for the last many years.

The PHP police locked the accused behind bars in Lundianwala police station whilespurious ghee was handed over to Punjab food Authority.

Further investigation was underway.

