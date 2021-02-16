UrduPoint.com
50 Millions Saplings To Be Planted In Next Four Years In GB, Secretary Forest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

50 millions saplings to be planted in next four years in GB, Secretary Forest

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary Forest, Gilgit Baltistan Shahid Zaman on Tuesday said the GB government has set a target of planting 50 millions saplings in next four years.

Giving a detailed briefing to the Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan at the inaugural ceremony of National Tree Planting Campaign Spring 2021, he said under this national campaign in the next four years, 50 million saplings would be planted including 10 million fruit plants in GB.

The responsibility of this project lies on department of Agriculture, Gilgit Baltistan.

He said tree planting campaign in Diamer district would kick off on Wednesday while in other districts in the second week of March.

The Forest Secretary said that 6.

5 million saplings would be planted in Gilgit-Baltistan this year including 1.5 million fruit trees. He said they would do their best to complete the target.

He said last year the government had set a target of planting 100 million trees, but the whole campaign was badly affected due to lock down following COVID-19 spread, adding, only six million plants would planted during the set time period.

He said this time they would avail all available resources to meet the target.

He said that under this campaign 60 private nurseries have been set up inGilgit-Baltistan so for. 50 more nurseries have been planned to be set up this year, he informed adding, Pakistan Army has given its full support during this national campaign.

