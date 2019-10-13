UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

50 Mln Olive Tree Tsunami Being Launched Soon To Fight Climate Change: Amin Aslam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 07:10 PM

50 mln Olive Tree Tsunami being launched soon to fight climate change: Amin Aslam

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Boosted efforts are being put in to launch mass-scale Olive Tree Tsunami programme in the country's regions hit by recurring water shortages, droughts and plunging groundwater levels, said Adviser to Prime Minister on Environment Malik Amin Aslam here on Sunday.

Directives have been already issued to climate change ministry's forestry officials for rolling out an over-arching and viable national plan of cultivating 50 million olive trees as a part of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's 10 billion Tree Tsunami Programme in consultation with all provincial and Federal stakeholders on urgent basis, which will target particularly smallholder farmers in the country's drought-hit areas in Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, he told media after undertaking visits of olive growing areas in Chakwal district.

Amin highlighted that the olive tree plantation at such a huge scale would be boosted with construction of the rainwater harvesting storage ponds in drought-hit areas and use of efficient irrigation technologies and practices.

The prime minister's adviser said that rain-dependent regions including Potohar region in across the country can be turned into a food baskets by promoting large-scale olive tree plantation, where agriculture sector is struggling with frequent drought conditions, falling rainfalls and irrigation water shortages.

Since olive is a drought-tolerant staple plant, efforts would be taken to increase olive farming area in the Potohar region's Chakwal, Attock, Jehlum and Rawalpindi districts as well as various others water-stressed districts of Balochistan and Khybr-Pakhtunkhwa, which suffer frequent drought conditions because of declining rainfalls," he said.

Spelling out various characteristics of the olive tree, the climate change ministry Joint Secretary and Acting Inspector General of Forest, Suleman Warraich, said the olive tree is known worldwide as really a great plant that withstand various negative effects of climate change.

"Olive farming, however, can be easily carried out in the country's areas that witness frequent droughts, frosts, heat waves and warming-caused fire events. Because, the olive trees grow well even with low water irrigation and are naturally capable to regenerate after being hit by frost, heat waves, fire incidents due to its marvelous regeneration capacity thanks to their dormant buds," Warraich elaborated.

Warraich, who also leads the Prime Minister's 10 Billion Tree Programme noted that Pakistan is witnessing frequent and intensifying droughts because of climate change-caused shifting and declining rainfall patterns for the last few years.

As a result, the country's agriculture sector is suffering seriously in shape of crop failures and falling crop yields particularly in the highly climate-sensitive drought-hit regions in almost all provinces, he highlighted.

"But being drought-resistant crop, olive can sustain such impacts of the changing weather conditions, boost farmers' income and significantly reduce a huge burden of edible oil import bill of the country," he said.

Meanwhile, the prime minister's adviser Malim Amin Aslam announced while chairing a meeting at the Barani Agriculture Research Institute (BARI) in Chakwal that given the abundant benefits of olive cultivation, the 50 million Olive Tree Tsunami plan will be launched soon in olive potentials areas identified in Punjab, KP and Balochistan in support with provincial and federal agriculture and forest departments.

Highlighting key aims of the initiative, he said, "This initiative will particularly aim for controlling soil erosion in parched lands, promoting soil conservation, increasing tree cover in drought-hit parts and most prominently boost production of olive on local basis to offset local climate change impacts as well as reduce burden of edible oil import bill on the national exchequer."Earlier, he planted an olive tree at BARI research garden and visited different plots of olive tree plantations.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Weather Tsunami Fire Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Import Punjab Water Agriculture Drought Oil Bari Rawalpindi Chakwal Attock Sunday Media All Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE playing key role in supporting victims of huma ..

2 hours ago

Musanada: Razeen Labour Cities, Road &amp; Infrast ..

2 hours ago

ESMA approves FANR’s Laboratory as national labo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department launches interactive ..

2 hours ago

Fourth edition of Dubai Watch Week to kick off in ..

3 hours ago

UAE Cabinet approves policy to enhance competitive ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.