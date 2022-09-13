UrduPoint.com

50 More Diagnosed With Dengue In RWP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 13, 2022 | 07:09 PM

As many as 50 more people tested positive for the deadly dengue virus in the Rawalpindi district during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 935

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said that, among the new cases, 29 patients had arrived from Pothohar Town urban area, eight from Rawalpindi Cantonment, three from Chaklala Cantonment, Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi and Taxila Cantonment, two from Gujjar Khan while one each case arrived from Kotli Sattian and Potohar rural area.

Presently,205 patients were admitted to three allied hospitals of the city, including 75 to the Holy Family Hospital,66 to Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) and 64 to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Dr Sajjad added that out of the total admitted patients,122 were confirmed cases, and 86 belonged to Rawalpindi. He informed two patients were in critical positions and admitted to BBH and HFH each.

The health officer said a full-scale fumigation drive was underway in different district localities, mainly where dengue larvae had been found.

He advised the residents to use a mosquito net or repellants like mats and coils to prevent this fatal virus ./395

