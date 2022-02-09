50 more died, 4253 tested positive during last 24 hours

The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday recorded at 86262 with 4,253 more people tested positive for the deadly virus while 50 people had died from the disease during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday recorded at 86262 with 4,253 more people tested positive for the deadly virus while 50 people had died from the disease during the last 24 hours.

All 50 corona patients died in the hospital during the last 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Sindh followed by Punjab.

Out of the total 50 deaths occurred during last 24 hours, 24 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Islamabad 23 percent, Peshawar 19 percent, Multan 14 percent and Lahore 20 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas including Islamabad 31 percent, Bahawalpur 25 percent, Gujrat 48 percent and Lahore 25 percent.

Around 165 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Balochistan and AJK.

Some 51,749 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 10,567 in Sindh, 23,683 in Punjab, 10,241 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,621 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 830 in Balochistan, 437 in GB, and 1,370 in AJK.

Around 1,354,298 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 1,470,161 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 41,068, Balochistan 34,910, GB 10,987, ICT 132,161, KP 205,505, Punjab 491,518 and Sindh 554,012.

About 29,601 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 7,927 have perished in Sindh, out of which 21 died in hospital on Tuesday. However, 13,285 had died in Punjab so far, with 18 deaths occured in past 24 hours.

Around 6,076 in KP where 11 of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 990 in Islamabad, Balochistan 370, GB 189, while 764 died in AJK.

A total of 25,527,042 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals were equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,872 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.