50 more patients test Covid positive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 95 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 37040 in Hyderabad district on Monday.

Out of 37040 Covid-19 cases, 35531 have so far been recovered while 660 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 849, of them 839 are isolated at homes while rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1686 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 50 cases were reported as positive with 3 % positivity rate.

Meanwhile, vaccination process was underway and 19655 people were received booster doses till March 07, 2022.