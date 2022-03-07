UrduPoint.com

50 More Patients Test Covid Positive In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2022 | 07:51 PM

50 more patients test Covid positive in Hyderabad

As many as 95 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 37040 in Hyderabad district on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 95 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 37040 in Hyderabad district on Monday.

Out of 37040 Covid-19 cases, 35531 have so far been recovered while 660 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 849, of them 839 are isolated at homes while rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1686 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 50 cases were reported as positive with 3 % positivity rate.

Meanwhile, vaccination process was underway and 19655 people were received booster doses till March 07, 2022.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt to launch National Gender Policy on Tuesday

Govt to launch National Gender Policy on Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 Bomb kills two UN peacekeepers in Mali

Bomb kills two UN peacekeepers in Mali

2 minutes ago
 KP Law, Human Rights Directorate resolved 83 perce ..

KP Law, Human Rights Directorate resolved 83 percent complaints in ten years

2 minutes ago
 Russian tourists evacuated from Cuba on charter fl ..

Russian tourists evacuated from Cuba on charter flights

2 minutes ago
 Rs18.176 bn spent on development projects in Khybe ..

Rs18.176 bn spent on development projects in Khyber district

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine rejects Russian humanitarian corridors off ..

Ukraine rejects Russian humanitarian corridors offer

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>