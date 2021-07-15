UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

50 More Test Positive For Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 7 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

50 more test positive for coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 50 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 19577 in Hyderabad district on Thursday.

Out of 19577 COVID-19 cases, 18736 have so far been recovered while 440 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 401, of them 389 were isolated at homes while 12 were admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

Out of 50 positive cases, 20 belongs to Qasimabad, 17 from Latifabad, 9 of City and 4 from taluka Rural, report stated.

The district focal person informed that1221 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 50 cases were reported as positive with 04 % positivity rate.

As per the official figures, inoculation process was in progress in vaccination centers where 210118 people had received first jab while 63646 received second dose in the district.

According to the daily situation report received by APP, total 3955 people have been received first jab while second dose was administered to 1374 persons during last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad Progress Qasimabad From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NUST signs agreement with consortium for developme ..

12 minutes ago

Why is 2021 becoming the year of pastel colors?

17 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo to transport 247 horses from Lie ..

32 minutes ago

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs5.4 per litre

35 minutes ago

74,522 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

45 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions val ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.