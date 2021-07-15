50 more test positive for coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 50 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 19577 in Hyderabad district on Thursday.

Out of 19577 COVID-19 cases, 18736 have so far been recovered while 440 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 401, of them 389 were isolated at homes while 12 were admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

Out of 50 positive cases, 20 belongs to Qasimabad, 17 from Latifabad, 9 of City and 4 from taluka Rural, report stated.

The district focal person informed that1221 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 50 cases were reported as positive with 04 % positivity rate.

As per the official figures, inoculation process was in progress in vaccination centers where 210118 people had received first jab while 63646 received second dose in the district.

According to the daily situation report received by APP, total 3955 people have been received first jab while second dose was administered to 1374 persons during last 24 hours.