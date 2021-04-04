50 more test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 50 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 12381 in Hyderabad district on Sunday.

Out of 12383 COVID-19 cases, 11678 have so far been recovered while 285 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, daily situation report added.

The number of total active cases has reached to 418, of them 396 are isolated at homes while 24 are admitted in the isolation ward of Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad.

According to the district focal person, 476 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 24 cases have been reported as positive with 11% positivity rate.

According to the daily situation report received by APP, total 146315 tests have so far been conducted in the district, out of them 12381 cases were reported positive.