50 more test positives for dengue in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :As many as 50 more dengue cases were reported in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,130.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr.

Sajjad Mehmood, Wednesday said that among the new cases, 22 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, 15 from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, ten from Rawalpindi Cantonment, five from Chaklala Cantonment, and one of each from Kahutta, Gujjar Khan, Kalar Syeda, and Taxila.

Dr. Sajjad stated that 178 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 63 each to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) and District Headquarters Hospital, while 52 patients were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 109 were confirmed cases, with 70 belonging to Rawalpindi, adding two patients were in a critical position at BBH.