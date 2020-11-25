50 needy families get packets of edible items

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The tehsil administration distributed packets of edible items weighing 40 kilogramme each packet among 50 deserving families belonging to tehsil Samundri on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The tehsil administration distributed packets of edible items weighing 40 kilogramme each packet among 50 deserving families belonging to tehsil Samundri on Wednesday.

Each packet comprises wheat flour, sugar, rice, pulses and other items were givenunder the aegis of Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

Assistant Commissioner Samundri Faisal Sultan distributed the packets while District Coordinator Red Crescent Sardar Babar Dogar was also present.