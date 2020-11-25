UrduPoint.com
50 Needy Families Get Packets Of Edible Items

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:46 PM

The tehsil administration distributed packets of edible items weighing 40 kilogramme each packet among 50 deserving families belonging to tehsil Samundri on Wednesday

Each packet comprises wheat flour, sugar, rice, pulses and other items were givenunder the aegis of Pakistan Red Crescent Society.

Assistant Commissioner Samundri Faisal Sultan distributed the packets while District Coordinator Red Crescent Sardar Babar Dogar was also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

