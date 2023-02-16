UrduPoint.com

50 Needy People Get Relief In PBM's Open Court

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 05:40 PM

50 needy people get relief in PBM's open court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Amir Fida Paracha on Thursday held an open court 'Khuli Katchehri' here at its headquarters and provided assistance to 50 needy people.

The MD took the immediate notices of poor and deserving persons and resolved the numerous issues of deserving students, patients, disabled persons and other needy persons, said a press release.

"The purpose of the open court is to bridge the gap between the administration and beneficiaries for taking the resilient measures to solve their problems," Paracha said on the occasion.

He said open courts would be held every month to respond the queries and take feedback about the social services.

"PBM is determined to support the poor and vulnerable community at their doorstep and every possible measure is being taken apropos it", the MD showed his resolve.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Court

Recent Stories

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on ..

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on pension, social security syst ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

4 hours ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

5 hours ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.