ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Amir Fida Paracha on Thursday held an open court 'Khuli Katchehri' here at its headquarters and provided assistance to 50 needy people.

The MD took the immediate notices of poor and deserving persons and resolved the numerous issues of deserving students, patients, disabled persons and other needy persons, said a press release.

"The purpose of the open court is to bridge the gap between the administration and beneficiaries for taking the resilient measures to solve their problems," Paracha said on the occasion.

He said open courts would be held every month to respond the queries and take feedback about the social services.

"PBM is determined to support the poor and vulnerable community at their doorstep and every possible measure is being taken apropos it", the MD showed his resolve.