50 new cases registered over trash, crop residue burning

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The district administration got registered 50 new cases against individuals involved in burning of waste and crop residue to prevent smog.

Joint teams of the district administration and police had been formed to ensure shutdown in bazaars and markets.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu presided over a meeting on smog prevention here on Saturday. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif, SSP Operations Kamran Khan and others attended the meeting.

The DC said there was complete ban on construction activities, while traffic police have been tasked with preventing heavy traffic from entering the city.

To address non-compliance, task force has been formed to take action against restaurants and markets violating lockdown orders.

In a decisive move, the administration has .

Additionally, vacations for doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff have been canceled in perspective of smog.

DC announced that the measures, as per the directives from the Punjab government, will remain in effect until November 24. Essential services, including pharmacies, departmental stores, dairy shops, flour mills, and traditional bread (tandoor) shops, would be exempt from the lockdown restrictions.