50 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Wednesday said that during the last 24 hours, 50 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province.

In a press statement issued here, he said that 27 positive cases were reported in Lahore, 15 in Rawalpindi and three from Faisalabad.

The secretary said that so far, total number of cases have reached 443,620, and 426,402 patients recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases is 4,177 to date, he added.

In the last 24 hours, two deaths were reported in Punjab pushing the death toll to 13,041.

He said that 17,172 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 8.51 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.3 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 0.7 percent, Faisalabad 0.2 percent, Multan 0.3 percent, Rawalpindi 0.7 percent and 0.3 percent in Gujranwala.