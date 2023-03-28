50 new Coronavirus cases were reported in 24 hours

UrduPoint.com

Health officials on Tuesday said that 50 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Health officials on Tuesday said that 50 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Tuesday, the case positivity ratio was 1.77 percent while 23 patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 2,818 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

As many as 421 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which, eight cases were confirmed with a ratio of 1.90 percent, while 234 tests were conducted in Islamabad out of which eight cases were reported confirmed with a ratio of 3.42 percent. Five cases were confirmed from 295 tests in Rawalpindi with a ratio of 1.69 percent.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added.

He added 90 percent of the country's population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

"An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister added.

He said the Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations.

He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 including BF.7 in the country.

