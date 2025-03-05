Open Menu

50 New Parks Being Constructed In Karachi: Mayor Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2025 | 07:10 PM

50 new parks being constructed in Karachi: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has stated that 50 new parks are being constructed in the city, and development projects are in their final stages.

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, expressed these views while inaugurating the newly constructed Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Family Park in UC-5, Rasheedabad, Baldia Town.

He said that the towns of District West were facing a water shortage, which has been addressed by channeling 100 MGD of water from the Hub River. A satellite center of NICVD will be established in Baldia Town, ensuring that residents of Mauripur and Keamari no longer have to travel across the city for medical treatment. He emphasized that action against encroachments is only possible with public support.

He stated that development work is being carried out indiscriminately in all seven districts of Karachi, and citizens will continue to witness the completion of development projects. He assured the people of Baldia Town that their trust in him will not be misplaced.

He added that the inauguration of this park is part of the earlier announcement regarding the construction of 50 new parks. This location was previously a garbage dump, but today, it has been transformed into a green space. This reflects the vision of the People's Party and Bilawal Bhutto.

Furthermore, he announced that a football ground will soon be constructed on Mauripur Road, with the tender already completed.

Mayor Wahab pointed out that every citizen wants facilities right in front of their homes, which leads to encroachments and traffic congestion, affecting everyone.

He suggested that people should boycott street vendors, as impounded carts are legally required to be returned within 15 days. Once returned, these carts are put back in place because vendors know people will continue to buy from them.

He highlighted that this 20,000-square-foot park includes recreational facilities for children. Despite being a less developed area, the vision of the People's Party is to provide municipal services in every corner of Karachi.

Recent Stories

Pakistan launches drought monitoring system to com ..

Pakistan launches drought monitoring system to combat climate risks

18 minutes ago
 Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 ..

Price of 24-carat gold per tola increases by Rs700 in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed ..

Indian Kannada Actress Ranya Rao caught red-handed smuggling over 15kg of gold

1 hour ago
 Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al ..

Two new mosques open in Sharjah's Al Hamriyah, Al Suyoh

3 hours ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from University of Sheffi ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB ..

Sharjah Airport strengthens global presence at ITB Berlin 2025

3 hours ago
26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

26th Islamic Arts Festival to kick off in November

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Ind ..

Sharjah Chamber, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry sign MoU

3 hours ago
 Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

4 hours ago
 EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

4 hours ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

4 hours ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan