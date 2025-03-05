50 new parks being constructed in Karachi: Mayor Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, has stated that 50 new parks are being constructed in the city, and development projects are in their final stages.

Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, expressed these views while inaugurating the newly constructed Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Family Park in UC-5, Rasheedabad, Baldia Town.

He said that the towns of District West were facing a water shortage, which has been addressed by channeling 100 MGD of water from the Hub River. A satellite center of NICVD will be established in Baldia Town, ensuring that residents of Mauripur and Keamari no longer have to travel across the city for medical treatment. He emphasized that action against encroachments is only possible with public support.

He stated that development work is being carried out indiscriminately in all seven districts of Karachi, and citizens will continue to witness the completion of development projects. He assured the people of Baldia Town that their trust in him will not be misplaced.

He added that the inauguration of this park is part of the earlier announcement regarding the construction of 50 new parks. This location was previously a garbage dump, but today, it has been transformed into a green space. This reflects the vision of the People's Party and Bilawal Bhutto.

Furthermore, he announced that a football ground will soon be constructed on Mauripur Road, with the tender already completed.

Mayor Wahab pointed out that every citizen wants facilities right in front of their homes, which leads to encroachments and traffic congestion, affecting everyone.

He suggested that people should boycott street vendors, as impounded carts are legally required to be returned within 15 days. Once returned, these carts are put back in place because vendors know people will continue to buy from them.

He highlighted that this 20,000-square-foot park includes recreational facilities for children. Despite being a less developed area, the vision of the People's Party is to provide municipal services in every corner of Karachi.