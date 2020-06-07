UrduPoint.com
50 New Patients Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Ghotki

Sun 07th June 2020 | 12:20 AM

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :50 new corona positive cases reported in Ghotki district taking tally to 424 while 288 had been recovered.

Deputy Commissioner in a statement has confirmed that samples of 235 people were taken by health department's team on suspicion of COVID-19 out of which 50 patients tested positive including four patients who were diagnosed positive by private laboratory while 189 patients were cleared.

It was pertinent to mention here that as many as 715 cases of COVID-19 positive were reported in district out of them 288 patients were recovered and three had died and 424 were under treatment.

