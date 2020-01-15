50 out of 88 schools to be completed in Shangla by June 2020: Shaukat Yousafzai

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai has said that construction work was underway to build roads and schools in Shangla, construction of 50 schools out of 88 will be completed by June this year, which were affected from earthquake

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai has said that construction work was underway to build roads and schools in Shangla, construction of 50 schools out of 88 will be completed by June this year, which were affected from earthquake.

He said that he all available resources will be utilized to solve the problems of Shangla because in the past, it was deliberately kept backward for political gain.

He expressed these views in meetings with the delegation of Shangla at his office.

The delegation briefed the provincial minister about issues in their area and discussed the developmental projects.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that most of the developmental projects will be completed by June this year, issues in the construction of Kerhai and Ajmeer Road have been resolved and the work will be completed soon, construction of Sasobi-Korming road has been completed up to four kilometers while Ranial-Chichro road and Shahtoot road will be completed by June.

He said that seven kilo meter construction has been completed on Karhorha-Ajmer road and tender for Basham Kala road will be published this month.

He said that there will be no compromise tolerated on the quality of development projects in Shangla and If the people of Shangla see any deficiency in the project, notify that to the relevant authorities so that timely action can be taken against the responsible ones.

Tender has been issued for the establishment of Rescue-1122 in Bisham and Alpuri while establishment of a civil veterinary dispensary will be made possible soon and 2010's flood-hit Ganshal and Damorhai Health Centers are also opening soon. He said that barriers in establishing a food Grain Dodown in Shangla have been resolved and construction work will start soon.