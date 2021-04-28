50 pc wheat procurement target achieved in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Food department have procured 3,21,250 metric ton wheat against set target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division which is 50.3 percent.

The 4,31,127 metric ton gunny bags was also distributed among wheat growers so far which is 67.5 percent of the total target.

According to Food department official sources, the disbursement of the gunny bags and procurement of wheat on fixed price of Rs 1800 per mound was continued in a transparent manner across the division.

The all facilities were being extended to wheat growers at procurement centres while implementation on Corona SOPs also being ensured there.

The food department have distributed 1,36,260 metric ton gunny bags which is 73.

8 percent of the total target while procured 1,10,750 metric ton wheat so far in Multan district.

Similarly, 74,895 metric ton gunny bags distribution in Lodhran with 78.2 percent ratio and 64,365 metric ton wheat procured, 58,675 metric gunny bags distributed in Vehari so far with 45.8 percent of the total target and 40,144 metric ton wheat procured so far.

Likewise, 1,61,299 metric ton gunny bags distribution with 70.1 percent has been completed so far at Khanewal district while 105,991 metric ton wheat was also procured.

The wheat procurement drive would continue till achieving the set target, the sources concluded.