UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

50 Pc Wheat Procurement Target Achieved In Multan Division

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 10:20 AM

50 pc wheat procurement target achieved in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Food department have procured 3,21,250 metric ton wheat against set target of 638,507 metric ton across Multan division which is 50.3 percent.

The 4,31,127 metric ton gunny bags was also distributed among wheat growers so far which is 67.5 percent of the total target.

According to Food department official sources, the disbursement of the gunny bags and procurement of wheat on fixed price of Rs 1800 per mound was continued in a transparent manner across the division.

The all facilities were being extended to wheat growers at procurement centres while implementation on Corona SOPs also being ensured there.

The food department have distributed 1,36,260 metric ton gunny bags which is 73.

8 percent of the total target while procured 1,10,750 metric ton wheat so far in Multan district.

Similarly, 74,895 metric ton gunny bags distribution in Lodhran with 78.2 percent ratio and 64,365 metric ton wheat procured, 58,675 metric gunny bags distributed in Vehari so far with 45.8 percent of the total target and 40,144 metric ton wheat procured so far.

Likewise, 1,61,299 metric ton gunny bags distribution with 70.1 percent has been completed so far at Khanewal district while 105,991 metric ton wheat was also procured.

The wheat procurement drive would continue till achieving the set target, the sources concluded.

Related Topics

Multan Price Khanewal Lodhran Vehari All Wheat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

58 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi meets members of Emirates Writers ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid announces â€˜Hamdan Bin Rashid ..

12 hours ago

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

12 hours ago

US Orders Departure of Government Employees from E ..

9 hours ago

US Urges Americans Wishing to Depart Afghanistan t ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.