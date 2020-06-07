50 peacocks die in Tharparkar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Over 50 peacocks have died during last week in Tharparkar district.

According to details, over 50 beautiful peacocks have died due to a disease New castle.

The sources said majority of deaths occurred in Sengaalo, Bothi Kharch, Chakhnor and other villages of the district.

Local residents have deplored that no timely concerted effort was taken by Sindh Wildlife department for protection of the desert's beauty.