50 Peacocks Died In Tharparkar In Feb

Tue 25th February 2020 | 04:50 PM

At least 50 peacocks had died in Tharparkar in current month while scores were diagnosed with a disease Newcastle locally known as Rani khet

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :At least 50 peacocks had died in Tharparkar in current month while scores were diagnosed with a disease Newcastle locally known as Rani khet.

According to a report issued here on Tuesday,at least 50 peacock died in various parts of drought- hit Tharparkar due to Newcastle and shortage of water.

Local residents while expressing concern said that Sindh Wildlife Department reminded several times for taking measures to overcome the situation but relevant officials paid no attention in this regard.

