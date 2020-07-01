50 percent corona patients recovered so far: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Around 50 percent of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) of the country have recovered from the infection, the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

The data released by the NCOC said since February 26, 213,470 COVID-19 positive cases had been detected across till date. About 100,802 of them recovered across Pakistan making it 50 % of the total detected cases.

The NCOC said the total active COVID cases in Pakistan at the moment were 108,273 with 4,133 new ones detected on June 30 and 91 patients lost lives due to due to the pandemic during last 24 hours.

Though implementation on the smart lockdown in the country had significantly reduced the number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus in the country, however again 4,133 cases were tested positive, it noted.

According to NCOC data, some 22,418 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, including 9,435 in Sindh, 8,284 in Punjab, 2,211 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,736 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 392 in Balochistan, 99 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and 261 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

It said that 100,802 people recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count while 491 ventilators out of 1,562 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

The NCOC said total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan were 108,273. A total of 213,470 cases were detected so far (AJK 1,093, Balochistan 10,476, GB 1,489, ICT 12,912, KP 26,598, Punjab 76,262 and Sindh 84,640).

About the deaths, the official data said 4,395 patients had died, including 1,377 from Sindh , 1,762 Punjab, 951 KP, 128 ICT, 121 Balochistan, 26 GB, and 30 AJK.

So far 1305,510 tests had been conducted and 5,050 corona patients were admitted to 768 hospitals with COVID treatment facilities across the country, it added.

