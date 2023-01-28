50 percent decrease in fees for students under consideration: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the fifty percent decrease in the fees of universities' girl and boy students is under consideration and a meeting with Vice Chancellors of public and private universities will be convened in this regard soon to provide relief to the parents.

He stated this after laying the foundation stone of 'Bagh-e-Karachi (Aladin Park)' along with UAE consul general Bakheet Ateeq Al-Rehmeithi and Administrator Karachi here on Saturday.

The Governor said that he was committed to taking action against encroachers.

He said that Bagh-e-Karachi would be an addition to the beauty of Karachi and would try to complete its construction in six months.