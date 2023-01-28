UrduPoint.com

50 Percent Decrease In Fees For Students Under Consideration: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2023 | 06:27 PM

50 percent decrease in fees for students under consideration: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the fifty percent decrease in the fees of universities' girl and boy students is under consideration and a meeting with Vice Chancellors of public and private universities will be convened in this regard soon to provide relief to the parents

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said that the fifty percent decrease in the fees of universities' girl and boy students is under consideration and a meeting with Vice Chancellors of public and private universities will be convened in this regard soon to provide relief to the parents.

He stated this after laying the foundation stone of 'Bagh-e-Karachi (Aladin Park)' along with UAE consul general Bakheet Ateeq Al-Rehmeithi and Administrator Karachi here on Saturday.

The Governor said that he was committed to taking action against encroachers.

He said that Bagh-e-Karachi would be an addition to the beauty of Karachi and would try to complete its construction in six months.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Governor UAE Turkish Lira

Recent Stories

Police recover narcotic pills, syrups in Kohat

Police recover narcotic pills, syrups in Kohat

5 minutes ago
 Poor literacy linked to worse mental health worldw ..

Poor literacy linked to worse mental health worldwide

5 minutes ago
 Chinese new year celebrations related event held a ..

Chinese new year celebrations related event held at Sargodha University

5 minutes ago
 Govt ensured safety of Balochistan interest, peopl ..

Govt ensured safety of Balochistan interest, people rights in Reko-Diq accord: B ..

1 minute ago
 21 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Pannah Gah ..

21 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Pannah Gah in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 31 shopkeepers fined over profiteering, 4 arrested ..

31 shopkeepers fined over profiteering, 4 arrested in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.