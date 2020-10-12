50 percent High Risk Allowance of BDU de-freezed

The Government of Sindh has de-freezed incentive of 50% High Risk Allowance on the running pay of respective Basic Pay Scale with immediate effect of the operational staff working and performing their duties exclusively in Bomb Disposal Unit and officers / officials of BDU working outside the Unit but drawing salaries from BDU will not be entitled for such allowance

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Government of Sindh has de-freezed incentive of 50% High Risk Allowance on the running pay of respective Basic Pay Scale with immediate effect of the operational staff working and performing their duties exclusively in Bomb Disposal Unit and officers / officials of BDU working outside the Unit but drawing salaries from BDU will not be entitled for such allowance.

This was stated in a communiqu issued here on Monday.