50 Percent High Risk Allowance Of BDU De-freezed

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:19 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Government of Sindh has de-freezed incentive of 50% High Risk Allowance on the running pay of respective Basic Pay Scale with immediate effect of the operational staff working and performing their duties exclusively in Bomb Disposal Unit and officers / officials of BDU working outside the Unit but drawing salaries from BDU will not be entitled for such allowance.

This was stated in a communiqu issued here on Monday.

More Stories From Pakistan

