50 percent less snowfall occurred in northern areas comparatively previous year: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Dr Khalid Malik Sunday said fifty percent less snowfall had been occurred in northern hilly areas comparatively previous year.

Talking to APP,he said Murree, Gilgit-Baltistan,Astore and other northern areas had received fifty percent less snowfall.

Previous week Murree Nathiagali and Ayubia had received around above ten inches snowfall.

